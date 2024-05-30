Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins Agree to Lucrative Contract Extension
The Miami Dolphins have agreed to a lucrative contract extension with star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Waddle reached a three-year, $84.75 million pact with the Dolphins, that includes $76 million guaranteed. The deal makes Waddle one of the five highest-paid receivers in the NFL.
In his three seasons as a pro, Waddle has been incredibly productive for the Dolphins. He has caught 251 passes for 3,385 yards and 18 touchdowns. He has amassed at least 1,000 yards receiving in each season as a pro, with his best year coming in 2022-23 when he accumulated 1,356 yards and eight touchdowns, which were both career-highs.
Waddle is now locked in with the Dolphins long-term and will continue to be a focal point in the high-powered offense engineered by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and offensive mastermind in head coach Mike McDaniel.