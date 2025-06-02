Free Agent Offensive Tackle Could Sit Out 2025 Season Due to Injury Recovery
Free agent offensive tackle Jedrick Wills could sit out most—and potentially all of—the 2025 NFL season as he continues to recover from lingering knee issues that caused him to miss 12 games last season, according to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
The 26-year-old Wills, a former first-round pick, started 45 games over his first three seasons of his career, proving to be an important part of Cleveland's offensive line. However, Wills has played in just 13 games total over the last two seasons, which has kept him from cashing in on a lucrative free agency deal following his rookie contract.
Wills has received interest from multiple teams this offseason, according to Schultz, but Wills appears ready to take some time to get his body right.
He could perhaps join a contender that needs an offensive tackle late in 2025 if he's healthy, but Wills will take some time to heal before determining next steps.