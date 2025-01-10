Jerod Mayo's Wife Posts Cryptic Message After Patriots Fire Husband
Shortly after the New England Patriots' final game of the season on Sunday, a 23-16 win over the Buffalo Bills, the Patriots fired head coach Jerod Mayo, who lasted just one season in the position.
Five days later, Mayo's wife, Chantel Mayo, posted a couple of cryptic stories on Instagram, referring to lies and asking "what happened to the class?"
“It never even crossed our minds to tell the truth," Chantel wrote. "… But I couldn’t even fathom all the lies we’ve read that are being told to save face. What happened to the class?????”
“We’ve been taking the high road and letting everyone do their thing since Sunday," Chantel's second story read. "But playing with someone’s name won’t be tolerated. I bet the fake stories will stop before the real ones start.”
Chantel's posts come after The Athletic reporter Chad Graff outlined some of what went wrong for the Patriots under Mayo's lone season at the helm, including the anecdote that after a loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Mayo went to play cards with his players over watching film with the coaches. Graff additionally detailed Mayo and his staff's lack of experience, his small network, and struggles with enforcing discipline as reasons for his lack of success.
Still, Mayo was working with an undermanned roster and the team knew it. In his press conference on Monday, Patriots owner Robert Kraft took the blame and admitted he put Mayo in an unfair position when making him their head coach.
“I feel terrible for Jerod because I put him in an untenable situation,” Kraft said. “I know that he has all the tools as a head coach to be successful in this league. He just needed more time before taking the job.”
Mayo ultimately got an unfair shake, but will have to move on as the Patriots do as well.