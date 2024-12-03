Jerry Jeudy Had a Clever Response to Being Booed By Broncos Fans
Jerry Jeudy showed out in a Monday Night Football showcase against his former team, but his Herculean efforts were not enough as the Cleveland Browns fell to the Denver Broncos, 41-32, in a thriller.
The standout wide receiver, who spent the first four years of his NFL career in Denver, snagged nine passes for an astounding 235 yards—including a 70-yard touchdown. His efforts took place against a backdrop of boos from the fans who used to wear his jersey to games and hoped he'd be an integral part of the franchise's offense (which coincidentally looks just fine under rookie quarterback Bo Nix).
After the game Jeudy was asked what he thought of the crowd's response to his return and delivered a strong comeback.
"I heard it," Jeudy said. "That was a lot of boos, huh? What that means? That was a lot of catches too.
“High emotions, you want to beat the team you used to play for but we came up short,” he continued. “We got to find a way to win.”
For his part, Jeudy said he had no lingering animosity toward his ex-club and channeled his efforts into emerging with the victory.
“I don’t have nothing toward them, it’s just football, it’s competitive,” Jeudy said. “Everyone just wants to win, no beef.”
It's always a bold move to talk a little trash after losing a game yet in this specific case it's definitely warranted. Going for well over two bills as a wide receiver is speaking extremely loud on the field so it's natural there'd be a little chatter off of it as well.