Jerry Jones Honestly Addresses Perception That He is the Cowboys' Biggest Problem
The Dallas Cowboys are 1-2 to start the 2024 season, which isn't the end of the world in the big picture. But those two losses loom large because they were ugly. A 44-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 followed by a 28-25 loss to the Baltimore Ravens (both at home) has the fanbase up in arms.
In particular, Cowboys faithful have directed their ire at owner and GM Jerry Jones, who insisted all summer this was a Super Bowl roster and continues to insist as much through the opening stretch of the year. This Sunday was a particularly harsh loss for Jones, as his defense got ran over by Derrick Henry. The All-Pro running back was open about his desire to be a Cowboy over the offseason but Jones decreed he was too expensive and was forced to explain as much to media after Henry rushed for 151 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Appearing for a weekly radio interview with 105.3 The Fan, Jones was asked about the perception most fans hold: that he is the primary problem with the state of the franchise. He gave an honest answer.
"That's very fair," the longtime owner said via The Fan. "It's well known that no decision is ultimately made [if I don't approve it]. That's very fair. Now, let me just say this. Do I have a huge amount of input in making those decisions when they've done their homework? They (Cowboys staff members) [provide] very influential input to me. And we've got a lot of people in the Dallas Cowboys that have done their input and I think I've forgotten what it is now. I'm not trying to say this, but if you look at who's won the games over the last four or five years, Kansas City has of course, but we're not far (off). We're right in that pack now. We're in a soft spot. We've got to get out of it.
"But I accept that completely. I don't know how you could look at it otherwise."
Jones has owned the Cowboys since 1989. During his tenure as owner, GM, and president, Dallas has won three Super Bowls— but all came in the mid-1990's. Since the glory days the Cowboys have regularly struggled to put together contending rosters and haven't made an appearance in even the NFC Championship Game in over 20 years.
Jones publicly put out his hopes that the 2024 team would be different. So far, it doesn't seem like it.