Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Are Open to Any Position at Pick No. 12
The Dallas Cowboys have a couple major needs for their roster as the NFL Draft nears this month.
For starters, the Cowboys could be interested in running backs, wide receivers and cornerbacks, but owner Jerry Jones doesn't want to limit the Cowboys' options at the No. 12 pick. It sounds like Dallas is going to consider all their options in the first round based on who's still available.
“I don’t think so at all, to stay away from a position because there can be exceptions. There can be exceptions at any position," Jones said, via The Athletic's Jon Machota. “When you are sitting there and you get an opportunity, if you’re doing your job, you thought about all opportunities, you looked around the corners on your roster now and years to come. So all of those things pretty much make it wide open [by] position, to draft a player.”
Jones's comment on Tuesday at the owners meeting has made the NFL world wonder if the Cowboys are considering taking a quarterback in the first round like some reports have come out saying. There is no doubt that Dak Prescott will remain the starter, especially after he inked a record contract extension last September, but the Cowboys are in need of a solid backup quarterback.
Last season, Prescott had season-ending surgery in November, causing his backups Cooper Rush and Trey Lance to step up even more. However, Rush signed with the Baltimore Ravens and Lance remains a free agent. The Cowboys learned how important it is to have a trustworthy backup in case something happens to Prescott again, so drafting a quarterback seems like a real possibility for Dallas.
In Sports Illustrated's most recent NFL mock draft, Daniel Flick has the Cowboys selecting Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron with the 12th pick. We'll see what the Cowboys end up doing on Thursday, April 24 when the draft begins.