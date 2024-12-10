Jerry Jones' Reaction Said It All After Cowboys Collapse
The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-20 on Monday night. With the loss, the Cowboys dropped to 5-8 on the season, and an even more embarrassing 1-6 at home in 2024.
Jerry Jones was in his usual seat to see the Cowboys latest disaster and as usual the camera found him at the perfect moment. After a disastrous sequence where the Cowboys blocked a Bengals' punt and somehow turned that into a Bengals first down, leading to a go-ahead touchdown just a few plays later, ESPN showed Jones on the broadcast to get his reaction.
He was not pleased.
Not as emotional as Micah Parsons, but still clearly upset. It's the kind of face you make when your team loses another game in comical fashion, but you aren't quite ready to laugh.
Jones addressed the media immediately following the game, and had a somber tone.
The Cowboys face the Carolina Panthers on the road next week before hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football in Week 16.