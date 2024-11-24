SI

Jerry Jones Wearing Sunglasses At Cowboys-Commanders Game Led to Lots of Jokes

Andy Nesbitt

Jerry Jones watched his Cowboys beat the Commanders in a thriller on Sunday.
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys' nightmare of a season took a surprising turn Sunday when they were able to go on the road and beat the Washington Commanders, 34-26, after one the craziest final minutes that you'll see in a NFL game. Dallas is now 4-7 on the season, while Washington fell to 7-5.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was in attendance and Fox's cameras got a great shot of him in his suite during the final seconds of his team's win. The sun has been a big problem at home games, so fans found it funny to see him wearing sunglasses at an away game.

Check out this look from the 82-year-old billionaire:

Fans had lots of jokes:

Andy Nesbitt
Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

