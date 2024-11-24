Jerry Jones Wearing Sunglasses At Cowboys-Commanders Game Led to Lots of Jokes
The Dallas Cowboys' nightmare of a season took a surprising turn Sunday when they were able to go on the road and beat the Washington Commanders, 34-26, after one the craziest final minutes that you'll see in a NFL game. Dallas is now 4-7 on the season, while Washington fell to 7-5.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was in attendance and Fox's cameras got a great shot of him in his suite during the final seconds of his team's win. The sun has been a big problem at home games, so fans found it funny to see him wearing sunglasses at an away game.
Check out this look from the 82-year-old billionaire:
Fans had lots of jokes:
