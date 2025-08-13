Jets CB Sauce Gardner Held Out of Wednesday Practice Due to Injury Concern
Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was not present at Wednesday's joint practice with the Giants. Coach Aaron Glenn offered more insight as to why after practice ended.
Gardner was held out of practice due to calf soreness. Glenn noted that the team is still evaluating Gardner's injury, so it's unclear how much time he will miss, if any. We don't know if Gardner will be available for Saturday's preseason game vs. the Giants yet.
The 2022 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year is entering his fourth year in the league. Last month, the Jets made Gardner the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL by agreeing to a four-year, $120 million extension with him.
Over the course of his three seasons, Gardner has racked up 181 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions and one forced fumble.
Gardner isn't the only Jets star defender who's dealt with a calf issue during training camp. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams missed two weeks of practice because of a calf injury, but he returned to practice on Tuesday. However, Williams didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.