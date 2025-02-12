Jets Hire Former NFC General Manager to Advisory Role After His Coaching Search Help
In hopes of shedding its recent dysfunction, the New York Jets are adding an experienced name to their front office.
The Jets are hiring former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman to an advisory role, according to a Tuesday afternoon report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Spielman, 62, served as GM for the Vikings from 2012 to '21. Under his management, Minnesota made four postseason appearances—reaching the NFC championship in 2017. The Vikings fired him in Jan. 2022.
This offseason, New York sought a new coach and general manager, and per Rapoport, Spielman helped the team with its search. That search yielded new coach Aaron Glenn and new general manager Darren Mougey.
In addition to his Minnesota bonafides, Spielman has a one-year stint as the Miami Dolphins' general manager in 2004 under his belt.
The Jets, who are riding North American sports' longest playoff drought at 14 years, are seeking to shake off a 5-12 season—their fifth straight with double-digit losses.