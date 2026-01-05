Jets' Jermaine Johnson Defends Aaron Glenn: ‘Everybody’s Hands are Bloody'
The New York Jets wrapped up a very bad season on Sunday with a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in the final game at Highmark Stadium. With the loss the Jets finished 3-14 in their first season with Aaron Glenn as head coach.
Glenn took the blame for the pitiful season after the game, telling reporters he let the players and organization down. One person who didn't agree with Glenn was linebacker Jermaine Johnson.
Johnson was asked about Glenn's comments and tried to choose his words carefully before being brutally honest about his own role in the disappointing season.
"Honestly, and I hope y'all don't quote this wrong, but it's definitely been the worst season I've been a part of as a team," said Johnson. "Key word a part. I've got my hands in it, my hands are bloody, everybody's hands are bloody in this. So for him to say it's on him, I don't fully agree. I think everybody's hands are dirty. I know the character of the men out there, they're definitely going to remember this feeling and not let it happen again."
The fourth-year linebacker played in 14 games for the Jets this season and finished 10th on the team with 43 tackles and fourth with three sacks. Johnson has yet to experience a winning season with the Jets.