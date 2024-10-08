Jets Owner Issues Pointed Plea to Haason Reddick to Join Team As Robert Saleh Departs
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson used Tuesday's firing of Robert Saleh to voice an impassioned plea for linebacker Haason Reddick to report to the team amid his holdout.
Reddick has not played this season after being acquired in the offseason from the Philadelphia Eagles. The expectation when Reddick was traded from Philadelphia to New York was that a contract extension would be agreed to with the Jets. That has not come to fruition, and now Reddick is holding out until a deal is reached.
"Haason, get in your car, drive down 95 and come to the New York Jets and we can meet you and give you an escort right into our building," Johnson said to Reddick through the media scrum. "You'll fit right in, love it here, feel welcome and accomplish great things."
The Jets would certainly like to add Reddick into the fold given that he's just one full season removed from being named second-team All-Pro. However, despite Reddick's absence, the Jets still have one of the league's best defenses. It's the consistency of the offense that's been the problem through the first five games of the season.
The poor play on offense was a key reason for Saleh's firing on Tuesday amid a 2-3 start to the season.
The Jets host the Buffalo Bills in an AFC East matchup on Monday night.