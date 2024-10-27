Jets Postgame Show Had the Saddest Start After Humiliating Loss to Patriots
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets hit a new low in their brutal start to the 2024 season Sunday when they lost to the lowly New England Patriots, 25-22, at Gillette Stadium. They are now 2-6 on the year and have lost five straight games.
The Jets came into this season with high expectations. Then when those weren't initially met they fired head coach Robert Saleh. Then after another loss they added wide receiver Davante Adams, and expectations went right back up.
Now they are a total mess, which was pretty evident during the start of the Jets postgame show on SNY, which began with just the saddest reactions by the guys, including former Jets linebacker Bart Scott, on the show.
"I'm not sure that I've ever seen a more inexcusable loss than the Jets game against New England," said host Steve Gelbs.
When asked for his initial thoughts on the loss, Scott said: "Disgusted, actually. As a former Jet embarrassed, ashamed. I’ve defended this team every single week up until this point. But now they have to take accountability. Now they run out of people to blame and they have to take responsibility for what’s going to be said nationally, locally. This is on them. Because now they have become exactly what people always say—the same old Jets."
Here's that moment:
The Jets will be back in action Thursday night when they host the Texans on Halloween, which seems like a fitting night for their nightmare season to possibly continue.