2022 NFL Draft: Ex-Jets Scout Drops Shocking First Round Mock

Everything is starting to heat up as we are fast approaching the 2022 NFL Draft, which will be held in Las Vegas at the end of the month. As predicted, some things have happened to cause a shake up.

Quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson found new teams to lead.

Elite receivers Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill found new end zones.

Where does that leave the Jets?

New York still holds the No. 4 and No. 10 overall selections in the first round.

While there is a lot of chatter out there Oregon EDGE rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux’s draft stock has been falling, I don’t see it.

As a former Jets’ scout, I am going to drop my first-round mock.

However, I have to warn you.

My first complete first-round mock is unlike any other.

When it comes to first-round mocks, normally if you have seen one, you have seen them all.

Not mine.

My first-round mock is void of politics and it is based on documented game film study.

What you see below is probably not even how the teams will actually pick, and I am okay with that considering 53% of first-round picks have turned out to be busts in the past.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Ex-Jets Scout Predicts Entire First Round

Former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly reveals his first full mock draft, predicting all 32 picks in the first round. 

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson high fives crowd

Relentless pass rusher.

2. Detroit Lions: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Most dynamic player in the draft.

3. Houston Texans: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

Polished and confident gunslinger.

4. New York Jets: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux celebrates on the sideline

Most dominant pass rusher in New York since Lawrence Taylor. A culture changer with a strong alpha personality, who brings a disruptive presence to the football field. He creates pressure and opposing defenses constantly have to be aware of him. He will instantly be the best player on the Jets’ defense.

5. New York Giants: Nakobe Dean, ILB, Georgia

Georgia LB Nakobe Dean smiles in National Championship Game

A defensive coordinator’s dream.

6. Carolina Panthers: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

Most athletic center I’ve seen in 40 years.

7. New York Giants: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Has the look and feel of a superstar.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Shades of Randy Moss on the deep ball.

9. Seattle Seahawks: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Brings back memories of Champ Bailey.

10. New York Jets: Ikem Ekwonu, LT, NC State

NC State OT Ikem Ekwonu sits on sideline

A reputation for being awarded pancake syrup bottles in college because of how he loves to finish blocks. This is an offensive linemen with a defensive mentality. A violent and devastating blocker. The first guy the Jets want to have walk off the team bus.

11. Washington Commanders: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

Colorado State TE Trey McBride at NFL Combine

In the mold of Detroit’s T.J. Hockenson, plus he can block.

12. Minnesota Vikings: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

Pro-style passer with a big-arm.

13. Houston Texans: Cameron Thomas, EDGE, San Diego State

Jared Allen comes to mind.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

Athletic ball stalker.

15. Philadelphia Eagles: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

Florida CB Kaiir Elam defends pass

Changes the complexion of a defense.

16. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

A safety, corner and linebacker all rolled into one.

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Game film screams, “BIG PLAY THREAT.”

18. New Orleans Saints: Nicholas Petit-Frere, LT, Ohio State

Punishing blocker with great effort.

19. Philadelphia Eagles: Nik Bonitto, LB, Oklahoma

This year’s Micah Parsons.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Devin Lloyd, ILB, Utah

Utah LB Devin Lloyd sacks quarterback

Elite short-area burst that creates pressure.

21. New England Patriots: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

Wise beyond his years.

22. Green Bay Packers: Myjai Sanders, EDGE, Cincinnati

Conquers up memories of Dexter Manley.

23. Arizona Cardinals: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

Pocket-wrecker.

24. Dallas Cowboys: Christian Harris, ILB, Alabama

Alabama LB Christian Harris pressures quarterback in National Championship Game

Hell on wheels.

25. Buffalo Bills: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

Physical and excels in man or zone.

26. Tennessee Titans: Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

Brings back memories of Adrian Peterson.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M

Meanest guard since Quenton Nelson.

28. Green Bay Packers: Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State

Penn State EDGE Arnold Ebiketie during game

Human battering ram off the edge.

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Kenneth Walker, RB, Michigan State

Picks away at defenses like an ice pick, and then explodes.

30. Kansas City Chiefs: David Bell, WR, Purdue

Makes it look way too easy.

31. Cincinnati Bengals: Logan Hall, DT, Houston

Blows up a pocket in ways most defensive linemen can only dream of.

32. Detroit Lions: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

This one is worth a roll of the dice. 

