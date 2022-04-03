2022 NFL Draft: Ex-Jets Scout Drops Shocking First Round Mock
Everything is starting to heat up as we are fast approaching the 2022 NFL Draft, which will be held in Las Vegas at the end of the month. As predicted, some things have happened to cause a shake up.
Quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson found new teams to lead.
Elite receivers Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill found new end zones.
Where does that leave the Jets?
New York still holds the No. 4 and No. 10 overall selections in the first round.
While there is a lot of chatter out there Oregon EDGE rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux’s draft stock has been falling, I don’t see it.
As a former Jets’ scout, I am going to drop my first-round mock.
However, I have to warn you.
My first complete first-round mock is unlike any other.
When it comes to first-round mocks, normally if you have seen one, you have seen them all.
Not mine.
My first-round mock is void of politics and it is based on documented game film study.
What you see below is probably not even how the teams will actually pick, and I am okay with that considering 53% of first-round picks have turned out to be busts in the past.
2022 NFL Mock Draft: Ex-Jets Scout Predicts Entire First Round
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan
Relentless pass rusher.
2. Detroit Lions: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
Most dynamic player in the draft.
3. Houston Texans: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
Polished and confident gunslinger.
4. New York Jets: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon
Most dominant pass rusher in New York since Lawrence Taylor. A culture changer with a strong alpha personality, who brings a disruptive presence to the football field. He creates pressure and opposing defenses constantly have to be aware of him. He will instantly be the best player on the Jets’ defense.
5. New York Giants: Nakobe Dean, ILB, Georgia
A defensive coordinator’s dream.
6. Carolina Panthers: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
Most athletic center I’ve seen in 40 years.
7. New York Giants: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
Has the look and feel of a superstar.
8. Atlanta Falcons: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
Shades of Randy Moss on the deep ball.
9. Seattle Seahawks: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
Brings back memories of Champ Bailey.
10. New York Jets: Ikem Ekwonu, LT, NC State
A reputation for being awarded pancake syrup bottles in college because of how he loves to finish blocks. This is an offensive linemen with a defensive mentality. A violent and devastating blocker. The first guy the Jets want to have walk off the team bus.
11. Washington Commanders: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
In the mold of Detroit’s T.J. Hockenson, plus he can block.
12. Minnesota Vikings: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
Pro-style passer with a big-arm.
13. Houston Texans: Cameron Thomas, EDGE, San Diego State
Jared Allen comes to mind.
14. Baltimore Ravens: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
Athletic ball stalker.
15. Philadelphia Eagles: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
Changes the complexion of a defense.
16. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
A safety, corner and linebacker all rolled into one.
17. Los Angeles Chargers: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Game film screams, “BIG PLAY THREAT.”
18. New Orleans Saints: Nicholas Petit-Frere, LT, Ohio State
Punishing blocker with great effort.
19. Philadelphia Eagles: Nik Bonitto, LB, Oklahoma
This year’s Micah Parsons.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Devin Lloyd, ILB, Utah
Elite short-area burst that creates pressure.
21. New England Patriots: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
Wise beyond his years.
22. Green Bay Packers: Myjai Sanders, EDGE, Cincinnati
Conquers up memories of Dexter Manley.
23. Arizona Cardinals: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
Pocket-wrecker.
24. Dallas Cowboys: Christian Harris, ILB, Alabama
Hell on wheels.
25. Buffalo Bills: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
Physical and excels in man or zone.
26. Tennessee Titans: Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
Brings back memories of Adrian Peterson.
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M
Meanest guard since Quenton Nelson.
28. Green Bay Packers: Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State
Human battering ram off the edge.
29. Kansas City Chiefs: Kenneth Walker, RB, Michigan State
Picks away at defenses like an ice pick, and then explodes.
30. Kansas City Chiefs: David Bell, WR, Purdue
Makes it look way too easy.
31. Cincinnati Bengals: Logan Hall, DT, Houston
Blows up a pocket in ways most defensive linemen can only dream of.
32. Detroit Lions: George Pickens, WR, Georgia
This one is worth a roll of the dice.
