2022 NFL Draft: Ex-Jets Scout Drops Shocking First Round Mock

Former Jets scout Daniel Kelly reveals his first full mock draft of the year, including all 32 picks in the first round.

Everything is starting to heat up as we are fast approaching the 2022 NFL Draft, which will be held in Las Vegas at the end of the month. As predicted, some things have happened to cause a shake up.

Quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson found new teams to lead.

Elite receivers Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill found new end zones.

Where does that leave the Jets?

New York still holds the No. 4 and No. 10 overall selections in the first round.

While there is a lot of chatter out there Oregon EDGE rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux’s draft stock has been falling, I don’t see it.

As a former Jets’ scout, I am going to drop my first-round mock.

However, I have to warn you.

My first complete first-round mock is unlike any other.

When it comes to first-round mocks, normally if you have seen one, you have seen them all.

Not mine.

My first-round mock is void of politics and it is based on documented game film study.

What you see below is probably not even how the teams will actually pick, and I am okay with that considering 53% of first-round picks have turned out to be busts in the past.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Ex-Jets Scout Predicts Entire First Round Former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly reveals his first full mock draft, predicting all 32 picks in the first round. 1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK Relentless pass rusher. 2. Detroit Lions: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty Most dynamic player in the draft. 3. Houston Texans: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss Polished and confident gunslinger. 4. New York Jets: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon Chris Pietsch / USA TODAY NETWORK Most dominant pass rusher in New York since Lawrence Taylor. A culture changer with a strong alpha personality, who brings a disruptive presence to the football field. He creates pressure and opposing defenses constantly have to be aware of him. He will instantly be the best player on the Jets’ defense. 5. New York Giants: Nakobe Dean, ILB, Georgia Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports A defensive coordinator’s dream. 6. Carolina Panthers: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa Most athletic center I’ve seen in 40 years. 7. New York Giants: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State Has the look and feel of a superstar. 8. Atlanta Falcons: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas Shades of Randy Moss on the deep ball. 9. Seattle Seahawks: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati Brings back memories of Champ Bailey. 10. New York Jets: Ikem Ekwonu, LT, NC State Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports A reputation for being awarded pancake syrup bottles in college because of how he loves to finish blocks. This is an offensive linemen with a defensive mentality. A violent and devastating blocker. The first guy the Jets want to have walk off the team bus. 11. Washington Commanders: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports In the mold of Detroit’s T.J. Hockenson, plus he can block. 12. Minnesota Vikings: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada Pro-style passer with a big-arm. 13. Houston Texans: Cameron Thomas, EDGE, San Diego State Jared Allen comes to mind. 14. Baltimore Ravens: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington Athletic ball stalker. 15. Philadelphia Eagles: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun via Imagn Content Services, LLC Changes the complexion of a defense. 16. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor A safety, corner and linebacker all rolled into one. 17. Los Angeles Chargers: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama Game film screams, “BIG PLAY THREAT.” 18. New Orleans Saints: Nicholas Petit-Frere, LT, Ohio State Punishing blocker with great effort. 19. Philadelphia Eagles: Nik Bonitto, LB, Oklahoma This year’s Micah Parsons. 20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Devin Lloyd, ILB, Utah Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports Elite short-area burst that creates pressure. 21. New England Patriots: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn Wise beyond his years. 22. Green Bay Packers: Myjai Sanders, EDGE, Cincinnati Conquers up memories of Dexter Manley. 23. Arizona Cardinals: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia Pocket-wrecker. 24. Dallas Cowboys: Christian Harris, ILB, Alabama Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Hell on wheels. 25. Buffalo Bills: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington Physical and excels in man or zone. 26. Tennessee Titans: Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State Brings back memories of Adrian Peterson. 27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M Meanest guard since Quenton Nelson. 28. Green Bay Packers: Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Human battering ram off the edge. 29. Kansas City Chiefs: Kenneth Walker, RB, Michigan State Picks away at defenses like an ice pick, and then explodes. 30. Kansas City Chiefs: David Bell, WR, Purdue Makes it look way too easy. 31. Cincinnati Bengals: Logan Hall, DT, Houston Blows up a pocket in ways most defensive linemen can only dream of. 32. Detroit Lions: George Pickens, WR, Georgia This one is worth a roll of the dice.

MORE:

Follow Daniel Kelly on Twitter (@danielkellybook). Be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.