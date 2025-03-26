Aaron Rodgers Dubbed 'More Likely to Join Steelers Than Not'
When the New York Jets made the decision to cut Aaron Rodgers, they put the most intriguing free agency storyline into motion. In classic Rodgers fashion, the 41-year-old has dominated the headlines as he makes his free agency decision.
The three teams that were in the hunt for Rodgers were the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, and Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings reportedly dropped out of the Rodgers sweepstakes earlier this offseason and the Giants opted to sign Jameis Winston.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently wrote that Rodgers is more likely to join the Steelers than not, and it makes perfect sense.
"For one, if Rodgers wants to play for a contender next season, Pittsburgh might be his only option," Knox wrote. "The Giants aren't expected to be particularly good, and the Vikings are no longer interested in adding Rodgers as a potential bridge to J.J. McCarthy, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
"Secondly, Rodgers is the best remaining option for Pittsburgh. The Steelers brought back Mason Rudolph, but he should be viewed as insurance. If they were sold on Wilson, he'd already be back in the Black and Gold. Nothing can be guaranteed with Rodgers, who could simply choose to retire, but it does seem likely that he'll be under center for the Steelers in Week 1."
The Giants not only added Winston, but they still hold the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft. They could look to land Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders instead of signing Rodgers.
The Steelers are the perfect landing spot for Rodgers. They give him the opportunity to step into an offense and compete for a Super Bowl. Pittsburgh is also backed into a corner with no starting caliber quarterback on the roster.
This pairing seems like a match made in heaven.
