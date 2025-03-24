Jets Not Listed As 'Best Fit' For $37 Million Star Free Agent
The New York Jets need to add a wide receiver to their offense or else Justin Fields could struggle mightily.
New York cut Davante Adams and many speculate it'll cut Allen Lazard as well. But the Jets haven't added a star wide receiver opposite of Garrett Wilson yet, despite the fact that many NFL writers are connecting New York to potential options.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently left the Jets out of the list of best fits for Buffalo Bills free agent wide receiver Amari Cooper. Cooper is projected to sign a two-year deal worth $37 million in free agency, per Spotrac.
"Amari Cooper will turn 31 in June and had a very disappointing season with the Browns and Bills in 2024," Knox wrote. "He appeared in 14 combined games for the two clubs but finished with only 44 catches for 547 yards and four touchdowns. It would appear that Cooper is no longer the regular 1,000-yard receiver that he once was.
Yet, the five-time Pro Bowler is still an elite route-runner with reliable hands and enough savvy to create separation. He also dealt with an awful quarterback situation in Cleveland last year and landed with Buffalo mid-season. In 2023, Cooper amassed 1,250 receiving yards while having an aging Joe Flacco as his best signal-caller. He may never replicate those numbers again, but he can add a dependable veteran presence to a receiver room."
If the Jets whiff on all the free agent wide outs, they'll need to pivot to the NFL Draft to find one. This could include potentially using the No. 7 pick in the first round on Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. It wouldn't be out of the realm of possibilities for the Jets to select two pass catchers in the draft, especially if they miss out on Cooper, too.
