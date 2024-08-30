Aaron Rodgers Part of New York Jets Being Ranked Among Most Unstable Franchises
There has been a lot of attention on the New York Jets since they acquired quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers during the 2023 offseason. Based on what NFL agents shared with Ben Standig of The Athletic, there aren’t many positives to pull from the relationship.
Standig recently wrote a piece that revolved around NFL agents sharing their opinions on different topics around the league. They were asked about the value of different quarterbacks, such as Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys, and how each franchise operates.
Evidently, the Jets don’t operate at a high level, as they were voted among the most unstable franchises in the league.
Out of 31 responses, New York received three votes, which is tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals. The only teams ahead of them were the Carolina Panthers, who received nine votes, and the Las Vegas Raiders, who received seven.
Recency bias is certainly playing a part in the Panthers landing the unwanted top spot. Their trade with the Chicago Bears to acquire the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, to select Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, currently looks like one of the worst deals in history.
While the trade to acquire Rodgers from the Packers wasn’t as damaging for New York, it still isn’t being looked upon highly by some agents.
“Jets. There is complete disarray over there. Look at how they’ve handled Aaron Rodgers. Has one player had more power than him? He skipped minicamp. They have been unable to convert him into a team player. The vibe inside the building is terrible,” said one agent who spoke to Standig.
His influence over the franchise has been evident. The team brought in several players and some members of the coaching staff to appease him.
Virtually, none of those moves have panned out, including the star quarterback himself. He tore his Achilles on the team’s fourth offensive snap of the season, but there is some optimism heading into the 2024 campaign.
Alas, no one is going to care that he skipped minicamp if the team wins during the regular season. Even average play from the future Hall of Famer would be a huge upgrade over the quarterback play the team has received in recent years.
Gang Green has gone all-in on Rodgers, hoping he can be what gets their team over the hump. In Super Bowl or bust mode, there will be wholesale changes next offseason if they fall short of expectations again.