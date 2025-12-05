Jets' Aaron Glenn Has Lofty Praise For Rookie QB After Justin Fields Ruled Out

The New York Jets' quarterback room will look a bit different on Sunday when they take on the Miami Dolphins.

The starter isn't changing. Tyrod Taylor is the Jets' starting quarterback and will make his fourth start of the season on Sunday. But the backup will be different. Justin Fields has been the backup over the last two games after being benched for Taylor. On Friday, New York ruled him out for the contest due to a knee injury, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

"Backup QB Justin Fields, who reported knee soreness on Wednesday, has been ruled out for Sunday, per Aaron Glenn. Rookie Brady Cook will be the QB2," Cimini wrote on X.

The Jets rookie will be the No. 2 QB on Sunday

East Rutherford, NJ -- August 22, 2025 -- Brady Cook of the Jets in the first half. The Philadelphia Eagles came to MetLife Stadium to play the NY Jets in the final preseason season game. | Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This news shouldn't impact the actual game much. Taylor is the starter and Fields has been on the bench. What it does do is give the undrafted rookie a chance to be the team's No. 2 for at least a week. After the news was announced, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn had nothing but praise for Cook.

"He's a very fiery guy," Glenn said on Friday. "The one thing that we do quite a bit in practice is we have a number of competition periods. You see exactly how he goes about his business when his time comes up in that situation to compete. He looks forward to it. He always asks when those opportunities are going to come for him to get a chance to do it. We make sure we give him those reps. He's a very competitive guy. He's going to be a quarterback in this league. I do know that. I can't tell you when. But he'll be a quarterback in this league."

That's some lofty praise for the rookie out of the University of Missouri. He hasn't gotten into an NFL game yet, but it seems like New York thinks very highly of him.

Cook played five seasons at Missouri. His best season was in 2023. That year, he logged 3,317 passing yards and 21 touchdown passes to six interceptions in 13 games played. In 2024, he had 2,535 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes to just two picks in 12 games played.

Again, this announcement doesn't change much for the game on Sunday, unless an injury pops up. But it did lead to Glenn sharing this praise with the media for the rookie.

