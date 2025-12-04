Jets Might Not Draft Franchise QB In 2026 NFL Draft After All

The New York Jets took a huge risk on Justin Fields as their franchise quarterback last offseason. The risk clearly didn't pay off as the Jets opted to bench Fields multiple times this season. They're likely going to cut ties with him in the offseason.

As a result, it seems like the Jets could be looking at a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft. But given the fact that the Jets have five first round picks across the next two seasons, they might not need to select a quarterback this offseason.

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. Following the Jets' Week 13 win, they're projected to have the No. 7 pick in the draft. With that selection, Middlehurst-Schwartz predicted the Jets would pass on a quarterback and select Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.

Jets could select top wide receiver Jordyn Tyson in 2026 NFL Draft

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with tight end Chamon Metayer (7) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"One of the potential losers in a scenario in which the quarterback crop thins considerably would be the Jets, who might find themselves further back in the draft order than many expected after their 0-7 start," Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote. "While Gang Green would have ample ammo to move up for someone like Mendoza, the team could also choose to stay put and take a different route to assist the offense. Tyson has continued to be plagued by injury this season, but he's a dynamic playmaker at all three levels when healthy."

The Jets need to add more talent to their offense so that their future franchise quarterback is stepping into a good situation. The Jets missed out on Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate by one selection in this mock draft, but Tyson is a fine compensation selection at No. 7.

Tyson is one of the best playmakers in college football right now, but he's struggled to stay healthy this season. Still, his talent level should keep him at the top of the first round in this off-season's draft.

The Jets have so much draft capital over the next two seasons that it allows them to select the best player available in a situation like this.

