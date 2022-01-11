WATCH: Top Draft Prospect Jameson Williams Suffers Non-Contact Knee Injury in Title Game

Williams is one of the best wide receivers in this year's draft class and could be targeted by the Jets in the first round.

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams left Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship with an apparent knee injury.

Williams, viewed as one of the best wide receivers in the 2022 NFL draft class, went down on this play, grabbing at his left knee after trying to cut back on a 40-yard reception from quarterback Bryce Young.

The wideout was tended to on the field before he was helped to his team's medical tent on the sideline. Moments later, Williams went back to the locker room. He was able to walk under his own power.

Williams has climbed draft boards with his play this season, lighting up opposing secondaries with the Crimson Tide. Entering play on Monday night, the wide receiver had accumulated 1,507 receiving yards on 75 catches with 15 touchdowns over 14 games this season.

The Jets are one of the NFL teams that could target Williams early in the first round of this spring's draft. New York would certainly benefit from adding a top wideout to compliment Elijah Moore and Corey Davis, giving quarterback Zach Wilson another weapon to work with.

In fact, ESPN's draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. mentioned on Rich Cimini's 'Flight Deck' podcast earlier this month that New York will be "in the mix" for Williams with the fourth overall pick.

The Jets hold the No. 4 and No. 10 overall selections in the draft after finishing the regular season 4-13. Their second first-rounder comes from the Seahawks and the Jamal Adams trade.

