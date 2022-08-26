This Team Wants to Trade For Denzel Mims

The Panthers have reportedly emerged as a suitor for Denzel Mims after the receiver requested a trade from the Jets.

According to Joe Person of The Athletic, Carolina has already called New York about a possible Mims deal, no surprise considering his connection to Panthers head coach Matt Rhule.

Mims played his final three years at Baylor under Rhule, who coached the Bears before jumping to the NFL and taking a head coaching job in Carolina.

This wouldn't be the first time the Jets and Panthers make a deal either. Not too long ago, Gang Green sent quarterback Sam Darnold to Carolina in exchange for three draft picks, including a second-rounder. That deal has worked out spectacularly well for the Jets thus far.

Carolina's No. 1 receiver is also a former Jet. Robbie Anderson, who spent his first four NFL seasons in green and white, is entering his third year with the Panthers. He signed with Carolina back in 2020 as a free agent.

Speaking of Anderson, Rhule has shown an affinity for wideouts he coached in college in the past. He brought Anderson in for his first season with Carolina, years after coaching the receiver at Temple.

Just because Mims requested a trade doesn't mean New York is going to get rid of the talented receiver. SNY's Connor Hughes reported that while the Jets are open and willing to grant Mims' trade request, it doesn't mean they'll "give him away." That makes sense considering the flashes of potential the former second-round pick has put on display over the last two seasons. Plus, you can never have too much depth at any position.

That said, it's just hard to envision Mims factoring into the playing time equation with Gang Green considering the depth and playmaking ability that exists in front of him in New York's receiver room.

