Detroit Lions Named Top Landing Spot for New York Jets Pass Rusher
A few months ago, when the Haason Reddick drama started for the New York Jets, it was fair to say that it was his fault for what was happening.
As of the beginning of October, it's starting to look like the Jets' front office made another move they shouldn't have.
Reddick did say he was willing to play on his current contract, but they knew in the back of their minds that he was expected to be paid at some point in the near future.
Their decision not to do so has been questionable and will continue to be until he's either off the team or suits up in a New York jersey.
Considering it'll be Week 5, and there have been no signs of him in the building, the chances of him playing this year look very slim. At this point, there's only person to blame, and that's Joe Douglas.
He can continue to sit on his hands and not make a trade, but as he's seen with his defense, they won't be nearly as good as they should be because Reddick isn't playing.
Perhaps they get a trade done before the deadline, but he's also made it known that he doesn't plan on trading him.
Despite that comment coming from Douglas, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes he's the top player on the trade market.
Knox listed the teams that could be interested in the Pro Bowl edge rusher, including the Detroit Lions as a potential fit.
"We'll keep our reasoning here brief. Pass-rusher Haason Reddick, who logged double-digit sacks in each of the past four seasons, will likely remain in our top spot for as long as he refuses to suit up for the New York Jets. The 30-year-old is a proven playmaker at one of the NFL's most premium positions. Full stop. There should be no shortage of teams interested in acquiring him... Adding Reddick would give Detroit a high-end complement opposite Aidan Hutchinson and would help shore up a defense that showed some vulnerability against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4."
Reddick playing for the Lions and going on to find success wouldn't come as much of a surprise. Detroit looks to be a team with Super Bowl aspirations, but their defense has been a question mark again this year.
If they added a player of Reddick's caliber, that could change.
It's a brutal situation all around, but again, the Jets are the only ones who could solve it, and they haven't.