Jets Get Update on Potential Brian Thomas Jr. Trade

The New York Jets did a good job shoring up the defense on the first day of free agency on Monday. How can they now respond and bolster the offense as well?

For New York, the three biggest needs on offense right now are quarterback, guard and a No. 2 wide receiver to pair with Garrett Wilson. There are plenty of options left in free agency to plug all three of these holes. But the trade market also would be an intriguing route for the Jets. One name that has been out there as a potential fit has been Jacksonville Jaguars playmaker Brian Thomas Jr. On Monday night, The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt dropped an update that should have Jets fans' attention.

The Jets need a WR

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title.

"I texted somebody, a team source at 4:50 p.m. At 4:52 p.m., he said 'Not brewing with us on that front right now.' Just to give you an idea of where things, brewing in terms of like it wasn't happening at that second," Rosenblatt said. "I got the vibe of not today [on Monday]. ... But I absolutely do think the Jets are interested.

"I am confident in saying that the Jaguars are very willing to trade him and I think that a second-round pick would get it done. Maybe there's some more to do. Maybe they're asking for more right now and that's why there hasn't been much movement. That's my understanding that there just hasn't been movement on a deal in terms of the Jets or anybody. I think that they would be at least open to the idea of a second-round pick potentially for him and the Jets have two of those obviously."

Thomas is just 23 years old and was a Pro Bowler as a rookie in 2024 as he racked up 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns in 17 games. In 2025, he took a bit of a step back and had 707 yards in 14 games. Even if he is a 700-yard receiver in the long run, that would be significantly better than what the Jets have had after Wilson. If the Jaguars are willing to accept a second-rounder for him, this would be a no-brainer of a move.