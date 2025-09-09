ESPN Releases NFL Power Rankings Following Week 1 With Jets Rising
The New York Jets certainly impressed many with their performance Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Despite the loss, the Jets pushed a team that widely has been projected to be an AFC playoff team by the time the 2025 season comes to an end right up until the final whistle. The Jets lost 34-32 and had a chance late to move down the field, but things didn't work out.
Regardless, the Jets at least did enough in their Week 1 matchup to move up in ESPN's power rankings. ESPN dropped the new rankings on Tuesday and had the Jets moving up three spots from No. 28 to No. 25.
The New York Jets are moving up despite the loss
"No. 25. New York Jets (0-1)," ESPN's Rich Cimini said. "Week 1 result: Lost to the Steelers 34-32. Preseason ranking: 28. Best newcomer performance: OT Armand Membou. The No. 7 pick allowed no sacks and one QB pressure in his debut, committing zero penalties. It wasn't an easy assignment, either, as he faced Steelers edge rushers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Membou was physical and quick in the run game. On Braelon Allen's 8-yard TD run, Membou got to the second level quickly and made a key block. He was a big reason the Jets rushed for 182 yards."
It was a solid showing and the perception around this Jets team is at least starting to get more positive. The Jets entered the regular season with a lot of unknowns. This is because there are so many new faces with the franchise. Justin Fields is the X-factor for New York. He looked like a guy who can be a team's franchise quarterback Week 1. If that trend continues beyond Week 1, we're going to see this power ranking rise throughout the season -- and also plenty of wins in the standings.
Moral victories don't lead to playoff spots. But, with just a small sample size to work off of, things were more positive than not. The Buffalo Bills were the lone team in the AFC East to win Week 1. The Jets will face off against them in Week 2.
