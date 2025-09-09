Jets Bolster WR Room By Officially Signing Super Bowl Champ
The New York Jets handled some accounting on Monday.
New York faced off against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. By now, you've probably heard every single detail of the football game in a million different ways. The Jets ended up losing, 34-32 against Pittsburgh.
Before the game, the Jets elevated wide receiver Tyler Johnson from the practice squad for the game. He was third on the team with 31 receiving yards in the contest. The Jets signed Johnson this offseason in free agency and since rosters got cut down he's spent time on the active roster and the practice squad. On Monday, the team made the official decision to re-sign him to the active roster.
The New York Jets made a decision after Week 1
"The Jets have signed WR Tyler Johnson to the active roster and OL Liam Fornadel to the practice squad," Jets team reporter Susanna Weir said. "Johnson (6-1, 208) was signed by the Jets as an unrestricted free agent in March and recorded 2 catches for 27 yards in preseason action. He was then signed to the Green & White's practice squad on Aug. 27. Johnson was elevated to the active roster for Sunday's Week 1 contest against the Steelers. He recorded 2 catches for 31 yards, including a 24-yard reception on third down during the second quarter.
"The Minnesota product was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. A final cut by Tampa Bay in August 2022, he signed with Houston for the '22 season, was waived in October and returned to the Bucs via their practice squad. After a brief offseason stop with Las Vegas, he signed with the Los Angeles Rams for 2023-24. Johnson has played in 49 NFL games and has 76 receptions for 828 yards (10.9 yards/catch) and 4 touchdowns across five seasons. Fornadel (6-4, 312) was signed by the Jets in July and appeared in all three preseason games for the Green & White before he was waived in August."
It's not the craziest move in the world. But, at least is a sign that the Jets like what Johnson has been able to show for the team so far and are committed to him, at least in the short term.
Johnson is a six-year NFL veteran with a Super Bowl win under his belt with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
