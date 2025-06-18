Jets Country

Ex-Jets All-Pro Linked To NFC Contender In Free Agency

Five time All-Pro CJ Mosley could be headed to the Bears in free agency.

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers center Jake Brendel (64) blocks New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
/ Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The New York Jets have made a lot of interesting decisions this offseason. The team's decision to cut Aaron Rodgers and sign Justin Fields in his place has overshadowed all the other moves made, though.

The Jets let linebacker C.J. Mosley head into free agency after five years and over 500 tackles with the team. With Mosley sitting in free agency, the rest of the NFL will have the chance to bring him in for the 2025 season.

Mike Pendleton of Yahoo Sports recently linked the Chicago Bears to Mosley in free agency and it's a fit that makes a lot of sense.

"C.J. Mosley may be one of the most cost-efficient players on the market, and the Bears could swoop in and find major benefits in signing the veteran this offseason," Pendleton wrote. "Before he was placed on injured reserve last year due to a neck injury, Mosley spent the previous three seasons totaling at least 150 total tackles and was the anchor for the New York Jets defense.

"Adding Mosley would give the Bears three veteran linebackers, all of whom know how to put up big numbers in the tackling department. He may not be the same player he once was, but could provide a bridge gap option at linebacker while rookie Ruben Hyppolite II develops in the NFL."

The Bears desperately need to continue adding talent to help Caleb Williams win games. While the defense has some talent, adding a veteran option like Mosley would be the best decision the Bears could make.

Pair his ability with the fact that he would be quite an affordable option on the market and it should be a no-brainer move for the Bears to look into Mosley as a free agency fit.

