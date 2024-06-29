Former Champion Brutally Rips into New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers is no stranger to hearing critics talk about him, and he has had many haters try to smear his name in the past. The New York Jets quarterback is dealing with it again this offseason.
After he chose to skip mandatory minicamp to attend another event he had scheduled, the media ran with the story way too far.
Despite them making a big deal out of the situation, Rodgers and his teammates are on good terms. Robert Saleh also came out and said that he was "on the same page" with the 40-year-old quarterback.
Now, a new name has come out with a critical take on Rodgers.
Former Super Bowl champion quarterback Shaun King is the latest to pile onto the future Hall of Famer. He did not hold back in a recent quote.
"He's become one of the most selfish and self-centered quarterbacks of my generation."
King continued on, expounding more about his view of Rodgers.
"Being so selfish that you can't reschedule that other thing to be at mandatory minicamp where you know there's going to be a lot of media because you’re in New York? You know you are going to put your head coach and your organization in a difficult spot because now they've got to answer questions about why you are not here. It just was selfish of him because he's known what this date was."
Looking ahead to the 2024 season, Rodgers will have yet another chance to silence his critics. He has done that throughout his entire career.
Coming back from a torn Achilles will be no easy task. It's not easy for any player, but a 40-year-old quarteback will have an even more difficult time. Rodgers is ready to embrace the challenge.
The easiest way to shut down all of the negativity would be to win. Not only is Rodgers aiming to win, but he's aiming to be a huge part of that winning.
To the people that actually matter, Rodgers is in a good place. His teammates are welcoming him back with open arms and have defended him over the past couple of weeks. The organization is also on good terms with Rodgers.
Expect to see the legendary quarterback come out looking to prove a point this season. He has always played his best when he's doubted the most and that trend will continue this year.