Jets Getting Shocking Trade Buzz for $212 Million Rival QB

The New York Jets desperately need to find a quarterback this offseason. Last season, they struggled to move the ball and a lot of the blame came on Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, and Brady Cook.

As a result, the Jets will likely look for a new starting quarterback, but the options aren't too incredible this offseason. Players like Malik Willis are available in free agency. There aren't too many solid options in the draft. But the Jets could take a stab at a trade, too.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

PFF's Bradley Locker recently suggested the Jets would be the top landing spot in a trade for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this offseason.

Jets should avoid trade for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) leaves the field following a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

"Tagovailoa underwhelmed in a big way last season, leading the league with a 5.4% turnover-worthy play rate and being benched after Week 15," Locker wrote. "At the same time, he’ll be 28 during the 2026 campaign and flashed with an 88.6 PFF passing grade in 2023. His talent is still evident, as reflected in games last year against the Panthers and Falcons.

"With the Jets bringing in Frank Reich as their new offensive coordinator, landing an accurate quarterback who can attack horizontally seems most logical for his West Coast scheme — and Tagovailoa has proven capable of that throughout his career. As Glenn’s and general manager Darren Mougey’s seats continue to warm, the team can’t be passive in fixing an offense that ranked 30th in passing EPA per play last year."

The Jets should avoid Tagovailoa at all costs. They wouldn't benefit at all from adding him to their roster.

The Jets don't have a contending level team right now. Tagovailoa has struggled with the Dolphins. He would almost certainly struggle with the Jets, too.

Trading for Tagovailoa would likely be affordable enough to get the Jets attention, but he comes with a huge contract. Adding his contract to their payroll wouldn't make any sense. The Jets would be better off taking a risk on a quarterback like Willis in free agency or Ty Simpson in the NFL draft.

More NFL: NFL Mock Draft: Jets Land 'Most Dynamic Defender' in Round 1