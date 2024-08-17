Former Jets Head Coach Rips Aaron Rodgers Character
Call him old school or foolish, but Eric Mangini doesn’t seem to like Aaron Rodgers since he joined the Jets.
On the FS1 show First Things, Mangini joined a panel discussing the Jets' decision not to play Rodgers in the joint practice or preseason game against the Washington Commanders. Greg Jennings, a former teammate of Rodgers in Green Bay who was also on the panel, shared his thoughts on Rodgers playing in the preseason. Jennings argued that it would not only sharpen Rodgers but also give the first team some meaningful reps before the real action starts. Building on this point, Mangini had this to say about Rodgers:
“The thing that you’re talking about is the greater good, and he doesn’t care. He doesn’t care about the other 10 guys,” Mangini stated. “He cares about himself. And with Tom Brady, Tom was coachable. Tom wanted to be coached, and even though Tom was the greatest at that position, he was open to ideas that could make him better. But for Aaron, he’s just going to do whatever he wants to do, whatever is best for him – you other 10 guys, it’s not good for you, not good for the coaching staff, not good for anybody else. It doesn’t matter because it’s just about him.”
Mangini’s opinion on whether stars should suit up in the preseason is his prerogative. Still, his personal attacks on Rodgers are not only unproductive but also more distracting than Rodgers’ absence from preseason action. Mangini may not embrace the modern NFL, where star quarterbacks often skip preseason games, but to interpret this routine decision as a grand act of self-interest by Rodgers is blowing things out of proportion.
His passing comments on Rodgers’ character and attitude carry little weight when contrasted with the glowing reviews from players, coaches, and those actually inside the building.
My main issue with Mangini’s vapid criticism is its timing. With the regular season just around the corner, why not wait until a game has been played or Rodgers has thrown a pass to diagnose what is wrong with the Jets? Speculation at this point distracts from what’s truly important—how the Jets perform on Sundays.
The anticipation surrounding Rodgers has been building for a year, especially after his injury, and it's unlikely to subside until we see real results on the field.
Instead of prematurely speculating about Rodgers’ impact, the focus should be on the team’s actual performance during the season. Mangini’s critique feels not only misplaced but also like a missed opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the conversation about the Jets and their future with Rodgers at the helm.