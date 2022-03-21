Former Jets Receiver Signs With AFC East Rival

Crowder finished his three-year stint with the Jets with 1,979 receiving yards, 14 touchdowns and 188 catches.

Jamison Crowder has found a new home in free agency and he doesn't have to travel too far to get there.

The veteran wideout has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

Crowder's deal is worth up to $4 million according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 28-year-old receiver is the latest player to leave the Jets in free agency this offseason. Safety Marcus Maye, defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi and offensive lineman Morgan Moses each went to different teams this month as well.

Crowder's three-year tenure with the Jets was filled with consistency and production. The Duke product led all Jets receivers in receiving yards in each of his first two years with the team, maxing out with 833 yards, six touchdowns and 78 receptions (a career high) in his first season in green and white.

Last season, Crowder's numbers dipped for the reason why New York inevitably let him walk. Sure, he only played in 12 games, but the biggest reason for his lack of production (447 receiving yards) was the arrival of Elijah Moore.

Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson leaned on Crowder as a reliable vet when he was out there, but it was clear early on that Moore was going to be this team's primary option in the slot going forward. That left Crowder on the outside looking in.

New York also re-signed slot receiver Braxton Berrios in free agency this offseason, a playmaker that also returns kicks.

Now, Crowder will play against his former club two times in 2022, catching passes from Josh Allen.

