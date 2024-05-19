Insider Says New York Jets Former Undrafted Rookie Has 'Impressed' So Far
There is tons of excitement surrounding the New York Jets after Aaron Rodgers is back in the mix looking healthy enough to be their starting quarterback.
If he can stay upright, then this offense should be much improved to the point where they can truly become contenders in the AFC East and, potentially, the entire National Football League.
One analyst certainly thinks so as the Jets are his pick to win the Super Bowl for the first time since 1969.
But amid all the optimism, there are still questions about this team heading into the preseason where maintaining health is paramoust for success.
The first is the offensive line group, even after adding three offensive tackles through free agency and the draft. They need to play at a high level to give Rodgers time to find his weapons and to create holes for the running game to operate.
And while the wide receiver room looks upgraded on paper, pairing big-play threat Mike Williams and collegiate yards-after-the-catch machine Malachi Corley with their superstar Garrett Wilson, the overall depth is still a question mark even if these two can immediately produce for New York.
After the draft, the Jets didn't sign another receiver despite some options being available.
It seems like they're comfortable with their current unit heading into the preseason and it sounds like there's a reason why.
According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, 2023 undrafted free agent signing Jason Brownlee has "impressed" so far and "could be a surprise in the receiving corps."
The 25-year-old was a star on last year's "Hard Knocks" before ultimately making the team.
However, he wasn't a factor at all in the passing game, catching only five balls on eight targets for 56 yards and a touchdown during his seven games.
Still, the 6-foot-2, 198-pounder gives New York another option if he is able to translate what has taken place so far onto the field in 2024.
Keep an eye on Brownlee during the preseason to see how he performs.