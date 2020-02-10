SI's New York Jets Mock Draft 4.0: All The Picks From Days 1 & 2 Of The NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is now 10 weeks away. As recent mock drafts have shown, there is no consensus about what the Jets will do in the first round with pick No. 11.

Needs at wide receiver and offensive line will likely dictate how the Jets strategize with their first round pick.

In this mock draft, the Jets go heavy along the offensive line with their first two picks, including landing one of the draft’s best offensive tackle prospects.

This is a very different outlook than the last mock draft, where the Jets went offensive line then defense with their next two picks.

A look at all the Jets picks from Day 1 and Day 2:

Round 1 – Pick No. 11

Andrew Thomas (OT)

A month ago, Thomas was the consensus top offensive tackle in the draft, Now he falls here to the Jets and is the fourth tackle taken overall (Jedrick Wills is the first offensive tackle at No. 4 to the New York Giants). Tremendous value here for the Jets.

Why the pick: While not as athletic as Wills or versatile as Tristan Wirfs, the selection of Thomas gives the Jets a building block tackle for the next decade. He is an outstanding pass blocker and improving in his run blocking. The whole line looks different with his talents.

Round 2 – Pick No. 48

Jonah Jackson (G)

The Ohio State guard improved his draft stock dramatically after transferring from Rutgers for his fifth-year. Outstanding interior lineman who can do it all. Impressive athleticism and leadership ability.

Why the pick: Jackson stood out at the Senior Bowl. While it is risky for the Jets to take two offensive linemen with their first two picks, Jackson is a tough, physical and athletic guard who starts immediately. The Jets line just got significantly younger and more athletic.

Round 3 – No. 68

Jaylon Johnson (CB)

With good length, Johnson is a nice pick for a secondary screaming for more cornerback talent. Johnson played in some big games at Utah and showed consistently well.

Why the pick: After offensive line, perhaps the weakest position on the Jets roster is cornerback. Johnson has starting ability but will need time. A natural athlete with good reflexes and natural build. There could be some wide receiver talent here but Johnson is a more finished prospect than any of the offensive contenders at this pick.