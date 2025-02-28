Jets $44 Million WR Urged To Leave New York For Fresh Start
What will the New York Jets' roster look like in 2025?
The Jets didn't have the 2024 campaign that they wanted to have, but they have young pieces in place to build around as they try to bounce back. Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner, and Breece Hall are all dynamic and can help the team turn things around. On top of these three, there are guys like Quinnen Williams, Quincy Williams, and Braelon Allen among others.
Things aren't all bad in New York. There's optimism that Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey can turn this team around quickly depending on how they handle key spots this offseason, like the quarterback position.
There are guys who won't be back, like Aaron Rodgers. He won't be the only one, though. Star receiver Davante Adams likely is on his way out of town as well, although that isn't confirmed. Another guy who will be interesting to watch is fellow receiver Allen Lazard. He has two years left on a four-year, $44 million deal, but there is an out in his deal.
ESPN made a list of one player from each team who should look for a "change of scenery" and Rich Cimini mentioned Lazard for the Jets.
"WR Allen Lazard," Cimini said. "Lazard, part of the FOR (Friends of Rodgers) who joined the team in 2023, is a likely salary-cap casualty ($13.2 million cap charge). Most of Lazard's career production has come with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback. Lazard himself admits he's a better player when Rodgers is on the field. Now that Rodgers is gone, it makes sense to part ways with Lazard -- and it'll save $6.6 million in cap space."
It's a new era in New York and that could mean a lot of veterans on the way out of town. But, that doesn't mean that the Jets can't be good in 2025. Free agency begins in March. We should start to get a look at Glenn and Mougey's vision for the roster then.
More NFL: Jets’ Aaron Rodgers To Rams? Matthew Stafford Now Tied To AFC Team