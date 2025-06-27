Jets’ Aaron Glenn Takes ‘Clear And Obvious Dig’ At Aaron Rodgers
New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn doesn't seem too upset about moving on from Aaron Rodgers.
Since being appointed head coach of the Jets, Glenn has periodically delivered veiled shots at the 41-year-old quarterback, the most recent of which was almost fully unmasked.
Glenn made headlines with remarks about quarterback Justin Fields that many interpreted as a not-so-subtle dig at Rodgers.
The comments, reported by The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt, reflected a preference for Fields’ workmanlike attitude over Rodgers’ high-profile persona.
“He’s not trying to be the celebrity quarterback, he’s just trying to be himself,” Glenn said of Fields, per Rosenblatt. “And whatever comes with that, it comes with it. So, he’s not trying to impress anybody. He’s going out there and he’s busting his (expletive) trying to be the best quarterback he can be for this team. Everybody sees that — and I like that.”
It's difficult not to think of Rodgers while reading the above.
Mike Luciano of The Jet Press didn’t mince words, calling Glenn’s comments a “clear and obvious dig” at Rodgers.
Luciano argued that the phrase “celebrity quarterback” directly references Rodgers’ public persona.
Rodgers’ status as a media magnet and larger-than-life figure is well-documented. The four-time MVP has often been in the spotlight for both his on-field brilliance and off-field controversies, including his outspoken views and occasional media spectacles.
But the Jets no longer have to worry about any of that, and their head coach might be the happiest one about it.
