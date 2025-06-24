Jets Wide Receiver Gives NFL Podcaster 'Reasons For Alarm'
What does Malachi Corley’s future look like with the New York Jets?
To say the 23-year-old wide receiver's rookie season with New York was underwhelming would be an understatement. After getting selected at No. 65 overall out of Western Kentucky in the 2024 National Football League draft, Corley tallied just three receptions in nine games played during his rookie year.
Corley’s nearly invisible rookie season is likely an ominous sign, according to Gang Green Nation’s John Butchko.
“Corley really didn't show anything his rookie season,” Butchko said during a recent episode of the Locked On Jets podcast.
Butchko then discussed Corley’s rookie year as a function of his future potential, beginning with the upcoming 2025 season.
“One of the things I always try and do is downplay expectations for third round picks, because third round picks usually don't make a big impact for a team during their rookie season,” Butchko said.
“But there is a certain threshold you need to have for (future) success.”
“I’m not saying cut Corley today. I'm not saying definitely cut Corley at the end of ... training camp, but what I'm saying is that if you look at Corley's rookie season, there are reasons for alarm.”
“And if we get to the end of training camp and Corley's not one of the six best receivers … if he's not one of the 53 best players on the roster, I don't see how you can argue (keeping) him just based on potential.”
“What I'm saying is that he has to earn his roster spot.”
Butchko is not alone in his assessment of Corley.
The young wideout will be tasked during training camp with proving his worth to a brand new coaching staff. Whatever Robert Saleh and his staff thought of Corley no longer applies.
There’s a new sheriff in New York who goes by the name of Aaron Glenn.
More NFL: Steelers Writer Predicts Jets' Justin Fields Will Fail Miserably