Jets' Aaron Rodgers 'May Be Willing' To Take Discount For NFC Contender
When will we hear from Aaron Rodgers?
He spent the last two years with the New York Jets and has had one brief public appearance since it was announced that the franchise would be moving on from him. TMZ caught up with him as he walked toward his car.
He hasn't announced officially whether or not he will be returning to play another year, but there already has been a lot of chatter about what a potential landing spot could look like. One team that has been talked about a lot lately is the Los Angeles Rams.
They have Matthew Stafford but have allowed him to look around for possible trades. If Stafford were to go elsewhere, could Los Angeles work for Rodgers? Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer shared that he "may be willing" to take a discount to play for Los Angeles.
"So here we are now, with Stafford having knowledge on what other teams are willing to pay him, and the Rams sitting there with a strong, young roster, and a timeline that doesn’t quite match up with Stafford’s, and a lot of water under the bridge," Breer said. "Can the toothpaste go back in the tube after letting a guy look around?
"Will the Rams be willing to go to a financial level they didn’t before? Or would Aaron Rodgers coming on a cheaper deal (and he may be willing to take one to play in L.A.) or Sean McVay’s ability to maximize, say, Jimmy Garoppolo or Kirk Cousins at a cut rate, appeal to the team when combined with the picks coming back and extra money to spend on the rest of the roster?"
This doesn't seem too shocking. Rodgers is from California and the Rams are a team that isn't far from contention. The Rams pushed the eventual Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles hard in the playoffs. If Stafford were to leave, they still could contend with Rodgers under center, especially if he were to bring Davante Adams with him.
Nothing is imminent and can't happen until there is some sort of update with Stafford. But, if he were to go elsewhere, the Rams immediately would look like the most likely possible Rodgers suitor.
