Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Reveals What He’s Looking For In Next Team
Will Aaron Rodgers play another year in the National Football League?
He hasn’t fully announced anything yet. While this is the case, the New York Jets quarterback was asked about what he’s looking for in his next team while walking toward his car, as shared by TMZ.
“If they want you," Rodgers shared.
He also followed up by saying "If they've got a good team."
This isn't much to go off of, obviously. Frankly, it's not much at all. But, it could at least be a sign that he's still thinking about playing in 2025.
That doesn’t guarantee that he’s going to play, but it does seem like a pretty safe bet. Rodgers spent the last two years with the Jets and unfortunately the stint didn’t work out for the best.
Now, the Jets are moving on and Rodgers could too. New York likely will bring a new guy in this offseason with guys like Justin Fields and Kirk Cousins already being speculated about.
This is going to be a topic of discussion for the next few months until the future Hall of Famer ultimately makes a formal announcement,
Rodgers should have more opportunities if he wants to keep playing. It sounds like he has at least thought about that a little bit at this point. He didn’t get into specifics about teams he would want to play for but we should find out more over the next few weeks.
