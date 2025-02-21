Jets Country

Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Reveals What He’s Looking For In Next Team

What will Rodgers do?

Patrick McAvoy

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is shown after he led Gang Green to a 32-20 victory against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is shown after he led Gang Green to a 32-20 victory against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Will Aaron Rodgers play another year in the National Football League?

He hasn’t fully announced anything yet. While this is the case, the New York Jets quarterback was asked about what he’s looking for in his next team while walking toward his car, as shared by TMZ.

“If they want you," Rodgers shared.

He also followed up by saying "If they've got a good team."

This isn't much to go off of, obviously. Frankly, it's not much at all. But, it could at least be a sign that he's still thinking about playing in 2025.

That doesn’t guarantee that he’s going to play, but it does seem like a pretty safe bet. Rodgers spent the last two years with the Jets and unfortunately the stint didn’t work out for the best.

Now, the Jets are moving on and Rodgers could too. New York likely will bring a new guy in this offseason with guys like Justin Fields and Kirk Cousins already being speculated about. 

This is going to be a topic of discussion for the next few months until the future Hall of Famer ultimately makes a formal announcement,

Rodgers should have more opportunities if he wants to keep playing. It sounds like he has at least thought about that a little bit at this point. He didn’t get into specifics about teams he would want to play for but we should find out more over the next few weeks.

More NFL: New Aaron Rodgers Report Refutes Rumor About QB Begging Jets To Keep Him

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News