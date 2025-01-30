Jets' Aaron Rodgers Predicted To Sign With Colts If This QB 'Domino' Falls
The New York Jets are in an odd situation. They don't know if their quarterback will return to football for another season, and even if he does, they don't know whether or not he'll play for them.
Forty-year-old Aaron Rodgers, the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player, has had a rocky two-year stint with the Jets, marked by an Achilles tear in 2023, a 5-12 season in 2024, and plenty of memorable quotes and rumors along the way.
If Rodgers chooses to return, but not for the Jets, it will be highly intriguing for New Yorkers and fans around the country alike to see where he winds up.
Meanwhile, former Jets number-three overall draft pick Sam Darnold looks to hold the key to the quarterback market this offseason. After his surprise breakout season with the Minnesota Vikings, Darnold looks to be the best combination of talent and youth available among the free-agent options.
ESPN's Benjamin Solak recently predicted several scenarios for how the QB market would shake out depending on where Darnold landed. And if Darnold chooses to sign with the New York Giants, then Solak predicts Rodgers will wind up on the Indianapolis Colts, which would be a shock to many.
"If there's a sleeper team to become suddenly desperate for immediate quarterback help, it's the Colts. General manager Chris Ballard and coach Shane Steichen held on to their jobs, but without a big season in 2025, they could find themselves in hot water again," Solak wrote.
"Rodgers is the splashiest name on the market and completely different stylistically from incumbent Anthony Richardson, which seems to be what the Colts want in their QB2. I'd bet good money that Steichen can design a solid offense around Rodgers -- if Rodgers is willing to fit into the system."
Rodgers and Richardson could hardly be more different as players, but there's no denying Rodgers has a much more proven track record. It's hard to admit defeat on a player you drafted fourth overall less than two years ago, but the Colts brass will swallow their pride if it means keeping their job.
