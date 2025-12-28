Jets Make Another Quarterback Decision For Patriots Game

The New York Jets will face off against the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon and the quarterback room is going to look significantly different than it did earlier in the season.

For the majority of the season, the Jets had Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor as the team's No. 1 and No. 2 quarterbacks. Fields got nine starts and Taylor got four. But Brady Cook has been starting over the last couple of weeks. Fields has dealt with a knee injury that got him placed on the Injured Reserve. Taylor has dealt with groin and knee injuries, but was active last week against the New Orleans Saints.

On Sunday, the Jets announced their inactives for the Week 17 contest and Taylor surprisingly popped up on the list. He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but did not participate in practice on Friday.

So, the Jets will face the Patriots with Cook as the starter at quarterback and Hendon Hooker as the backup. New York announced on Saturday that Hooker would be elevated for Sunday's contest.

"The Jets have signed DB Tre Brown, OL Marquis Hayes and WR Quentin Skinner to the active roster," the Jets announced. "The team also elevated QB Hendon Hooker to the active roster for a Week 17 matchup with the Patriots...

"Hooker (6-3, 220) was signed to the Jets' practice squad on Dec. 18. A third-round draft selection of the Detroit Lions in 2023, Hooker did not play during his rookie season while he recovered from an ACL injury. The 27-year-old, who played collegiately for Virginia Tech and Tennessee, appeared in 3 games for the Lions in 2024. He was waived by the Lions in August and signed with the Carolina Panthers' practice squad. Hooker was released by Carolina on Nov. 4."

How about that? The Jets will face their biggest rival on Sunday and the two quarterbacks who will be available are Cook and Hooker. That's certainly not something fans could've predicted at the beginning of the season.

