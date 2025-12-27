Jets Called 'Obvious Team' For Lamar Jackson By Colin Cowherd

The New York Jets have a quarterback problem right now.

New York attempted to stop the revolving door from spinning this past offseason by signing Justin Fields to a two-year deal. Unfortunately, things haven't worked out for either side this season, and now he's on the Injured Reserve. The Jets have the veteran Tyrod Taylor, but he's going to be a free agent after the season. Rookie Brady Cook has shown some flashes since taking over as the starter, but has turned the ball over left and right.

If the season were to end today, the Jets would have the No. 4 pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. There are two games left in the season so New York could still move up -- or down -- in the draft order. New York would also have the No. 18 pick in the first round after acquiring it from the Indianapolis Colts in the Sauce Gardner deal. The Jets in general are loaded with draft picks and salary cap space over the next few years after their trade deadline sell-off. If New York doesn't go after a rookie this upcoming offseason, could they try to lure an established veteran on the trade block? FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd floated the idea while calling New York an "obvious team" that should target Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson.

Will the Jets try to make a move?

"I said the Miami Dolphins should look at him," Cowherd said. "He's from Miami and wants to play there. Remember, people say: 'We're already paying (Tua Tagovailoa).' You could get the Ravens to pay a lot of Lamar's contract if they wanted to move off him. But the obvious team that should go look at him is the New York Jets.

"They have two first-round picks. They can't develop quarterbacks. Look how good Sam Darnold is now. They have no history of doing that...It's a bad quarterback class; good luck. You think Aaron Glenn is going to develop your quarterback? Okay, good luck. My takeaway is the Jets are currently picking No. 4. Two teams higher than them, Raiders and Cleveland, may take quarterbacks."

All of the Jackson chatter has come in the wake of reports out there that the Baltimore Ravens and Jackson are at a crossroads and there could be bubbling drama behind the scenes from Mike Preston of The Baltimore Sun.

If the two-time MVP were to become available, he's the type of player you go all in on. The Jets have plenty of cap space and trade picks left and right. Now, this shouldn't be considered likely by any means, but it is a fun idea from Cowherd.

