Jets Blockbuster Trade Idea Reunites $50 Million Bears Weapon With Justin Fields
The New York Jets have placed a lot of faith in quarterback Justin Fields to capitalize on his untapped potential.
Entering his fifth season in the NFL, Fields is the Jets' unquestioned starter despite getting benched for veteran Russell Wilson with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. That came on the heels of the ex-first-rounder being traded by the Chicago Bears when they drafted Caleb Williams in April of 2024.
To really maximize Fields' chances of success, the Jets may want to find one more weapon in the passing game, whether that comes via trade or a last-minute free agent signing. And one football writer has a trade target already in mind.
On Thursday, Mike Gianakos of ClutchPoints named tight end Cole Kmet, Fields' old Bears teammate as a hypothetical trade fit for New York this summer.
"The Jets lost veteran TE Tyler Conklin in free agency, leaving them with only Jeremy Ruckert and Stone Smartt for depth at the position. That means the team is relying on Taylor to make a seamless adjustment to the pros and out-produce his college stats as a rookie in the NFL," Gianakos wrote.
"Even if Taylor... levels up in his debut season, Kmet would still be a good addition for New York. He already has chemistry with new Jets quarterback Justin Fields, as the two spent three seasons together in Chicago. Kmet had his best receiving campaign with Fields under center in 2023 (73 receptions, 719 yards, six touchdowns)."
Kmet, 26, is entering year two of a four-year, $50 contract. He'll have an $11.6 million cap hit in each of the next three seasons, though the Bears can get out of the deal after 2025 with only $3.2 million in dead cap money.
The Bears now have first-round rookie Colston Loveland competing for reps with Kmet, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Chicago unload the contract if an enthusiastic suitor emerged. That leaves the million-dollar question: Will the Jets be that suitor?
