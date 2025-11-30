Jets Fans May See More Of Justin Fields In New Role

Justin Fields made nine starts for the New York Jets this season before the team ultimately went in a different direction and benched him in favor of the Tyrod Taylor.

Taylor is a 15-year veteran, who can potentially help to uplift New York's passing attack. But he doesn't have the same running upside as Fields. So, the decision to move from Fields to Taylor looks like an indication that the team wants to see what it has in the air. While this is the case, Fields did do some positive things on the ground as the team's starting quarterback.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Fields got benched after the Jets lost against the New England Patriots. Of all of the games this season, that one was not his worst of the season. Fields went 15-of-26 passing for 116 yards and a touchdown and added 67 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown. New England has a tough defense, especially against the run, but Fields and the Jets were able to move down the field against it.

Will the Jets use Justin Fields?

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) and New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) react after the game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Even though Fields is no longer the Jets' starting quarterback, it seems as though they know he can bring something positive with his legs and ESPN's Rich Cimini alluded to ongoing discussions about the possibility of using Fields in Wildcat packages.

"Not a fan: Fields said there's been some discussion about using him in a Wildcat role, but he has 'mixed feelings' about it. Going in cold, he said, creates the potential for a soft-tissue injury," Cimini wrote.

If the Jets are looking to shock an opposing defense at some point, bringing Fields onto the field out of the blue for Wildcat packages could do the trick. It would be a change of scenery from what Taylor can do at this point in his career.

It's a good idea to keep opposing defenses on their toes, but will New York actually implement the plays? That's another question. If you bench a guy and then a few weeks later start using him in gimmicky packages, it is an interesting look, to say the least.

More NFL: Jets’ Next Priority Should Be Clear: Extend Breece Hall