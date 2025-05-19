Jets Called 'Ideal Landing Spot' For Unsigned 5-Time Pro Bowler
The heat wave of NFL free agency has certainly passed through, but there's still time for the New York Jets if they want to make one more sneaky addition.
It was a productive year for the Jets in free agency and the NFL Draft, as much because of the names that left as the names that walked through the door. The Jets ended the toxic tenure of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, signing Justin Fields to be their new starting quarterback.
As Rodgers was cut, so was six-time Pro Bowl wideout Davante Adams, who signed a new deal with the Los Angeles Rams. That left the Jets with a talent void behind Garrett Wilson in the wide receiver room, and the void still exists more than two months later.
That's why one football writer is calling on the Jets to sign another decorated veteran who remains without a team as the summer approaches.
On Monday, ESPN's Matt Bowen named the Jets as the "ideal landing spot" for five-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper, who finished the 2024 season with the rival Buffalo Bills after a midseason trade from the Cleveland Browns.
"There's a need for competition in the Jets' wide receiver room opposite of No. 1 option Garrett Wilson," Bowen wrote. "With Allen Lazard and Josh Reynolds next on the depth chart, Cooper could come in and fight for work. "
Yes, the 30-year-old is showing signs of decline on tape, but he is still a detailed route runner who can uncover. He could be a solid target for quarterback Justin Fields on play-action concepts, getting open on deep in-breakers."
Cooper had only 547 receiving yards in 14 games last season, and was a complete non-factor for the Bills in the playoffs. But at this time last year, he was coming off a career-best 1,250 receiving yards for a subpar Cleveland team.
With an offseason to get his mind right and some time to adjust to a new system, Cooper might wind up a solid pickup for the Jets, or any team that takes a flier on him.
