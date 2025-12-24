Jets Fans Likely Saw End Of Another Quarterback

The New York Jets tried to do something different this past offseason, but things didn't work out.

New York moved on from an aging veteran in Aaron Rodgers and turned the team's starting quarterback position over to Justin Fields. The 26-year-old dual-threat option plays the game much differently than Rodgers at this point in his career, to say the least. Rodgers is a stationary, pocket passer at this point in his career. Fields is known more for his legs than his arms. They have different styles, but could follow a similar path: out the door in New York.

The Jets tried to do something and built the offense around Fields throughout the summer, but things just didn't work out after moving on from Rodgers. He was benched after the Week 11 loss against the New England Patriots and was placed on the Injured Reserve on Tuesday. Now, ESPN's Rich Cimini said that there is a "good chance" that the Jets move on after the season.

The Jets quarterback had a tough go

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) on the field against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

"Justin Fields' first season with the New York Jets -- and, quite possibly, his last -- is officially over," Cimini wrote. "The former starting quarterback was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, an ignominious cap to a disappointing season. Fields, who was benched Nov. 17, has been bothered in recent weeks by what the team called knee 'soreness.' He returned to practice last week but told reporters that he still wasn't healthy enough to play. He was inactive for the past three games...

"There's a good chance the Jets will part ways with Fields in the offseason. The former Chicago Bears first-round pick signed a two-year, $40 million contract in free agency and was named the starter in the offseason, but he fell short of modest expectations. Fields went 2-7 as the starter, ranking 28th out of 32 qualified passers in Total QBR (37.3) -- below his career mark (45.3). He passed for only 505 yards in his past five starts, prompting Glenn to bench him."

Rodgers was brought in to transform the franchise, but his stint was rocky. Fields was brought in to replace him. Now, there's a "good chance" neither are in New York in 2026.

This has been the perception around the team pretty much since the day that Fields was benched. He signed a two-year, $40 million deal with the Jets and is guaranteed $10 million next season. The Jets swung and, unfortunately, missed. New York needs to get the quarterback right this upcoming offseason -- whether through the draft or free agency again.

