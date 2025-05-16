Jets Blockbuster Trade Idea Lands Game-Breaking 1,000-Yard Receiver From Lions
The New York Jets may be on an upward trajectory as a franchise, but they have a fairly big hole in their offensive skill group.
Though the 2024 Jets were a mess at 5-12, they did have an enviable wide receiver tandem. Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams both had over 1,000 yards, though Adams spent part of the season as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Adams is gone now, having signed with the Los Angeles Rams after the Jets cut him loose. There are some other intriguing wideouts on the roster, but none are locks to step in and give New York the kind of production a number-two typically provides.
Could the Jets have a bold trade up their sleeves? One NFL writer has an intriguing option, if they can pry him loose from the Detroit Lions.
In an article from last month, Joe Simile of Athlon Sports named Lions wideout Jameson Williams, who is coming off his first 1,000-yard season in the NFL at age 23, as a possible trade target for the Jets.
"One of the glaring holes on the New York Jets roster... is the WR2. Currently, there is no clear option to pair up opposite of Garrett Wilson on offense. With new head coach in Aaron Glenn in town, the Jets may be able to bring in a face that's familiar to Glenn," Simile wrote.
"In 2024, his third season, he had a breakout campaign. Williams hauled in 58 catches for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns, the second-leading receiver for the NFL's top scoring offense."
Williams had his fifth-year option exercised by the Lions ahead of the May 1 deadline, which quieted some of the initial trade buzz surrounding his name. But Detroit did draft two receivers, Isaac TeSlaa in the third round and Dominic Lovett in the seventh.
Glenn was the defensive coordinator for Williams' Lions for the entirety of the youngster's career so far, so there would at least be a familiar face in the building. It might be a long shot, but New York should certainly check in to see what the price tag would be if they haven't already.
