Jets Could Steal Free Agent Target From Aaron Rodgers, Steelers
The New York Jets have the opportunity to make Aaron Rodgers' job less exciting.
Rodgers, now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, would love another Pro Bowl wide receiver at his disposal. That's why it's easy to get behind a recent prediction from Bleacher Report's Moe Moton that the Steelers will sign six-time Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen, who played for the Chicago Bears in 2024 but is currently a free agent.
"The Pittsburgh Steelers are making win-now moves," Moton wrote. "This offseason, they have added multiple veterans with decorated resumes, signing quarterback Aaron Rodgers and cornerback Darius Slay, and acquiring wideout DK Metcalf, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith via trades. The Steelers should make another move for a wide receiver to help Rodgers. Keenan Allen could fit within their receiver rotation."
"In 2024, Allen finished second on the Chicago Bears in catches (70) and receiving yards (744) and led the team in touchdown receptions (seven), showing he can still play at a high level," Moton added.
Allen's fit on the Steelers makes sense, but Pittsburgh isn't the only team in need of wideout depth. The Jets would also greatly benefit from adding Allen.
What if New York swooped in for a strategic coup and snagged Allen before other teams -- the Steelers included -- had the chance to finalize a deal?
Doing so would surely add spice to what's already promising to be an epic Week 1 duel between Rodgers and his former squad.
More NFL: Jets Signing Criticized By NFL Writer: 'Too Costly'