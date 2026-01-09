Aaron Rodgers Sends Subtle Shot At Jets

The New York Jets unfortunately will not be in the playoffs this season, but a prominent former member of the team will be.

Former Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a wild offseason last year. New York opted against bringing him back. The Jets made their decision and owned up to it. Things didn't work out for the Jets and have been better for Rodgers. He joined the Pittsburgh Steelers and they landed the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs. The Steelers will face the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.

On Thursday, Rodgers spoke to the media and one bit of his availability stood out. He spoke highly about head coach Mike Tomlin and his experience in Pittsburgh and noted that it's the "antithesis" of where he was and specifically talked about there not being "any leaks in the boat" in Pittsburgh.

"I think the way that he creates the culture allows guys to be themselves," Rodgers said. "It's an important part of team chemistry in the locker room, being a healthy locker room. One thing I really love, and it's kind of the antithesis of where I was, is there is not really any leaks in the boat. Every year you have difficulties and adversity, both on the field and off the field. To go through a season like this and be able to focus on football and not have a lot of other (expletive) out there has been really nice."

Aaron Rodgers on Mike Tomlin: “Mike T has had an incredible career as a HC to go that long and never have losing season. It’s unbelievable. There’s always going to be something. … Mike T’s probably like me. Doesn’t give a whole lot of shit about any of those comments.” pic.twitter.com/aBPAbI6OQd — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 8, 2026

Now, Rodgers didn't specifically say the word "Jets," but it's pretty safe to assume that's what he meant. He's played for three teams and his stint with the Jets -- and especially the ending -- was notably rocky, to say the least.

Rodgers would've been the best quarterback on the Jets if the team opted to run it back. They made their decision and it worked out in Rodgers' favor. Now, he has a shot at making a run and the Jets have a shot at drafting a young guy.

