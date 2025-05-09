Jets Fans Should Feel Encouraged By New Strength-Of-Schedule Rankings
The New York Jets face low expectations in 2025. Some even believe they could be among the NFL's worst teams.
But could the Jets end up surprising some people?
That remains to be seen, but Warren Sharp's latest strength-of-schedule rankings could be a source of optimism. Sharp, an NFL analytics guru, based his rankings on projected win/loss totals from Las Vegas oddsmakers.
Here's the full list, from easiest to hardest, including projected win totals:
1. San Francisco 49ers -- 10.5
2. New England Patriots -- 7.5
3. New Orleans Saints -- 6.5
4. Atlanta Falcons -- 7.5
5. Buffalo Bills -- 11.5
6. Jacksonville Jaguars -- 7.5
7. Carolina Panthers -- 6.5
8. Tennessee Titans -- 5.5
9. Miami Dolphins -- 8.5
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 9.5
11. Arizona Cardinals -- 8.5
12. Indianapolis Colts -- 7.5
13. Seattle Seahawks -- 7
14. Denver Broncos -- 9.5
15. Los Angeles Chargers -- 9.5
16. New York Jets -- 5.5
17. Cincinnati Bengals -- 9.5
18. Las Vegas Raiders -- 6.5
19. Washington Commanders -- 9.5
20. Los Angeles Rams -- 9.5
21. Baltimore Ravens -- 11.5
22. Dallas Cowboys -- 7.5
23. Green Bay Packers -- 9.5
24. Pittsburgh Steelers -- 8.5
25. Houston Texans -- 9.5
26. Chicago Bears -- 8.5
27. Kansas City Chiefs -- 11.5
28. Minnesota Vikings -- 8.5
29. Philadelphia Eagles -- 11.5
30. Detroit Lions -- 10.5
31. Cleveland Browns -- 5.5
32. New York Giants -- 5.5
Obviously, these rankings should be taken with a grain of salt. Training camps still are months away, and mid-offseason scheduling takes rarely age well. Nobody knows anything at this point.
Still, at this point, there's reason to hope the Jets won't face a gauntlet next season.
More NFL: 'Epic Turd': Damning George Pickens Intel Proves Jets Aren't Missing Much