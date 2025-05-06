Jets Earn Embarrassing Spot On ESPN's First Post-Draft NFL Power Rankings
At this stage of the offseason, should the New York Jets be viewed as the third-worst team in the NFL?
ESPN delivered its answer Monday when it gave the Jets the No. 30 spot in its first post-draft NFL power rankings. New York finished one spot ahead of the Tennessee Titans and two spots ahead of the last-place New York Giants. The rankings were compiled by an 80-person "power panel" and include insights from various beat reporters.
"Quite frankly, the Jets haven't made significant immediate improvement in any one area," Jets reporter Rich Cimini wrote. "But the offensive line improved in the long term, as No. 7 pick Armand Membou replaces the venerable Morgan Moses (Patriots) at right tackle.
"The Jets will miss Moses' experience and savviness, but Membou brings power, speed and explosiveness to the position. With four returning starters and Membou, the offensive line -- under construction for a few years -- finally has a chance to be something special."
Ultimately, power rankings don't mean anything -- especially when they're published in May. And the reality is that we have no idea how the Jets will look with Justin Fields as their top quarterback and Aaron Glenn as their head coach.
Nevertheless, with the 2025 season roughly four months away, expectations couldn't be much lower for the Jets.
