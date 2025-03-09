Jets' Homegrown Rising Star Could Sign With Patriots In Shocking Outcome
The price for linebackers is rising, which means the New York Jets might not be bringing back Jamien Sherwood.
Sherwood, 25, would be a good guy to keep if you’re Jets GM Darren Mougey. Sherwood isn’t a perfect linebacker by any means, but he’s developed beyond expectations in New York, and it feels like he would become a fringe star if he signed elsewhere. This is a guy who was named team MVP for the 2024 season.
The Jets should do what they can to keep Sherwood in-house and benefit from his imminent prime years.
The problem for Mougey, head coach Aaron Glenn, and the Jets is that Sherwood might be more expensive than they expected him to be.
Something in the realm of two years, $15 million for Sherwood seemed plausible as recently as a week ago. Spotrac has Sherwood demanding $7.2 annually.
Unfortunately for New York (and fortunately for Sherwood), both of those figures are outdated, as the goalposts of the market are moving. On Friday, the Detroit Lions agreed to a three-year, $25.5 million extension with Derrick Barnes. Then, Sunday brought news that the Kansas City Chiefs are re-signing Nick Bolton for three years, $45 million, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Sherwood will be paid handsomely by someone, and it might not be the Jets, who have a plethora of other roster needs to address.
Could a division rival swoop in and snag Sherwood?
As Bolton’s contract details came to light, NFL analyst Will Parkinson took to X to comment on the rising linebacker market and speculate as to whether Sherwood could land in New England, of all places.
“Linebacker market has gone nuts. Jamien Sherwoods number continues to rise,” Parkinson posted.
“Wonder if the Patriots get involved on him and throw a ton of money at the 25 year old if he gets to Free Agency.”
Moving on with Sherwood would be one thing, but letting him walk and seeing him join the Patriots would be a worst-case scenario for the Jets.
Perhaps they’ll bite the bullet and pay more than they want to retain him. It all depends on how valuable Sherwood is in the eyes of Mougey and Glenn. There’s no doubt that the pair would have no qualms about going in a different direction … this is a duo that boldly cut ties with Aaron Rodgers just a few weeks ago.
